Shah, Adityanath meet to discuss UP Cabinet expansion

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here to discuss the state Cabinet expansion, party sources said.

According to sources, Shah was holding the meeting at his residence here with Adityanath as the latter arrived in the national capital to meet ailing former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who has been admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The sources said a decision is likely to be taken on the Cabinet expansion in the state during the meeting. They said that the meeting is also being attended by BJP Working President J.P. Nadda and Uttar Pradesh state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

–IANS

