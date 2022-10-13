INDIA

Shah appeals to people to ensure Congress doesn’t come to power in Gujarat:

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to voters to ensure that Congress does not come to power in the poll-bound Gujarat.

Addressing a gathering after flagging off the ‘Gaurav yatra’ from Zanzarka village here, Shah said, “Congress people are smartly trying to divide voters on caste and creed lines, one should be aware about such evasive plans and not get trapped.”

Reminding people how women select a water pot (mud pot), the same way before voting for any party, electorate too should check its credentials and worthiness.

“Congress has never delivered development work; it has always indulged in caste politics and grabbed power on divide and rule policy,” he claimed.

Shah enumerated the development work done by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how he first led Gujarat on the growth path.

The Union Home Minister assured people that the development work will continue in the state.

After flagging-off the ‘Gaurav Yatra’ from Zanzarka, Shah, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state unit president C R Patel, flew to Unai in Navsari, where he flagged-off two ‘Gaurav Yatras’, of which one will cover tribal belt and another Surat, Bharuch and other parts of Central Gujarat.

