Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on a two-day visit to J&K on Friday.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Union minister of state (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh, senior civil, police and paramilitary officers and senior leaders of the BJP received the home minister at the technical area of Jammu airport.

From the airport, Shah went to the BJP headquarters in the city where he paid tribute to RSS ideologue, Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his martyrdom anniversary.

Mukherjee was the first Indian leader to defy the permit laws in force in J&K in 1948 when he was arrested for his agitation to fight for ‘EK Vidhan, EK Pradhan, Ek Nishan’ (One constitution, one Prime Minister and one flag).

J&K had its own constitution and flag till August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

The political head of the state was called the ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ and the constitutional head, the ‘Sadr-e-Riyasat’ until 1964 instead of Chief Minister and Governor.

Shah is addressing a public rally in Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu on Friday. He will inaugurate many developmental projects and also lay the foundation stone of some during his visit to Jammu.

He is likely to visit Shri Tirupati Balaji temple in the outskirts of Jammu city.

He will fly to Srinagar in the afternoon where he will attend the Vitasta festival and chair a high-level security meeting to review the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra that begins on July 1 and will end on August 31 after 62 days.

On Saturday, he will lay the foundation of ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Pratap Park adjacent to historic city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

