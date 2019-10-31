Shah assures Sonowal on impact of Naga talks on Assam

Guwahati, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that nothing would be done which goes against the interests of Assam and its people as far as the Naga talks are concerned.

The assurance came after Sonowal met Shah at the latter’s official residence and talked at length on Naga Accord.

Along with the people of Manipur, the ongoing talks between the NSCN (IM) and the Central government has led to apprehension among people in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh about losing their territory.

Sonowal requested Shah to take into consideration the interests of the people of Assam while going for any accord.

He also drew Shah’s attention to the popular public demand regarding Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and sought his cooperation for NRL to maintain its status quo as public sector undertaking.

The Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke to him about the mood of the people in Assam, particularly over the Naga talks and privatisation of NRL.

Modi gave a patient hearing to Sonowal and assured that the Centre would consider the interests and aspirations of the people of Assam before taking any decision.

There were announcements recently by the Central government to privatize the NRL, which was a part of a historical Assam Accord signed in 1985.

–IANS

ah/pgh/