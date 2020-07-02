Shah discusses Covid-19 situation with Delhi, UP, Haryana CMs

New Delhi, July (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting via video link with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, UP and Haryana and discussed Covid-19 situation and its management, here on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterparts in UP and Haryana Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Lal Khattar, respectively, shared measures being taken to curb the Covid-19 spread as well as preparedness to treat patients in their states.

The Home Minister took the meeting specifically to take stock of the situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region, which includes Haryana and UP districts. The prominent among those are Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad (both UP), and Gurgaon and Faridabad (both Haryana).

Delhi has reported 89,802 Covid-19 cases, including 2,803 deaths.

In UP, the Covid-19 tally during the day reached 24,056. It included 718 deaths. Nearly 2,400 people are infected in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 22 have died. In Ghaziabad, the tally has crossed 850 with reports of 56 deaths.

In Haryana, 14,941 Covid-19 cases and 240 fatalities have been reported. Gurgaon and Faridabad districts have reported 92 and 80 deaths, respectively. The two districts jointly account for 9,300 cases.

On June 18, the Home Minister had held a similar meeting at his North Block office to implement a common strategy to tackle the pandemic. It was attended by Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava, senior officials of NCR districts and Ministries of Home and Health, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Authorities in Haryana, UP and Delhi imposed restrictions at different times over movement of people between the states, leading to inconvenience to many.

Shah has been monitoring the situation from early June following spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi. He had chaired several meetings with the Delhi Chief Minister.

The Home Minister also held an all-party meeting last month, in which he urged all political parties to set aside political differences and unite to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

