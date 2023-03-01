Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting held with BJP’s Telangana leaders and the national leaders associated with the state’s Assembly election campaign expressed strong displeasure over the ongoing factionalism in the state unit.

Leaders, including party’s national organisation Secretary B.L. Santhosh, General Secretary Sunil Bansal, who monitors and coordinates the work of the party in Telangana, state in-charge and national General Secretary Tarun Chugh, state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, D.K. Aruna, national President of BJP OBC Morcha K. Laxman among others were present in the meeting held at party J.P. Nadda’s residence here on Tuesday.

Telangana is the second state after Karnataka in South India where the saffron party is confident of winning, due to which the BJP high command has been busy preparing extensively for the Legislative Assembly elections to be held later this year.

Sources said that Shah instructed state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to refrain from mutual factionalism and disputes and work together with all leaders through better coordination.

He asked that the leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), who had joined the BJP, to be included in the decisions and programmes of the party.

On behalf of the BJP high command, all the leaders of Telangana have been clearly asked to work under the collective leadership in the state by ending factionalism.

In order to establish better coordination among the leaders in the state, Kumar has also been instructed to hold coordination meetings.

The BJP has been engaged in inducting leaders from other parties, especially strong leaders of the ruling BRS, into its fold.

