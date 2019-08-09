Shah Faesal stopped at airport, sent back to Kashmir

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal was on Wednesday stopped from leaving the country and sent back to Srinagar, an official said.

According to an immigration official, Faesal was sent back to Jammu and Kashmir on another flight after he was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Faesal, the President of the J&K Peoples Movement party, has been critical of the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

