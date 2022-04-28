Shah Faesal, the Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer who resigned from service, is going to return to work after his resignation was declined by the Centre.

Faesal, who had decided to form his own political party after resigning from service, became disgruntled with politics and later stepped out of it by giving up his position in the J&K People’s Movement.

He formed the J&K People’s Movement on February 4, 2019, but resigned from politics on August 10, 2020.

He stood first in the 2010 Civil Services exam and was allotted home cadre. He has served at different positions during his service period.

Faesal said on Twitter that he is likely to get the Jammu and Kashmir cadre and would serve the people to the best of his capacity.

He had become an icon for civil service aspirants who seemed to lose their motivation after his resignation from a brilliant career.

