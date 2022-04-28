INDIA

Shah Faesal to return to service in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Shah Faesal, the Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer who resigned from service, is going to return to work after his resignation was declined by the Centre.

Faesal, who had decided to form his own political party after resigning from service, became disgruntled with politics and later stepped out of it by giving up his position in the J&K People’s Movement.

He formed the J&K People’s Movement on February 4, 2019, but resigned from politics on August 10, 2020.

He stood first in the 2010 Civil Services exam and was allotted home cadre. He has served at different positions during his service period.

Faesal said on Twitter that he is likely to get the Jammu and Kashmir cadre and would serve the people to the best of his capacity.

He had become an icon for civil service aspirants who seemed to lose their motivation after his resignation from a brilliant career.

20220428-133005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mrunal Thakur: My parents and cat give me a sense of...

    5 hair-care kits to help prevent hair fall post-Covid

    Community kitchens set up in UP’s flood-hit districts

    Man marries sister to get benefits of govt scheme