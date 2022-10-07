INDIA

Shah focussing more on party functions during Assam visit: Trinamool

The Assam unit of Trinamool Congress on Friday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the BJP leader, who is on a three-day visit to the state, has been ignoring the real problems of the state and is busy attending his party functions.

Speaking to reporters here, Trinamool Congress leader Dilip Sharma slammed Shah for not giving proper attention to solving the flood problems of Assam.

“Most of his time is dedicated to party functions instead of governance-related issues,” Sharma said.

“During the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament, the Union Home Minister promised to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

“But, surprisingly even after tabling the report by the Justice Biplab Sharma committee, neither state nor the central government did not take any step on this issue,” he said.

The Trinamool leader has accused Shah and BJP of playing a foul game on Assam Accord despite adding a promise to implement it on the party manifestos.

He further said the Assam government has demanded a special fund of around Rs 9,000 crore from the Home Ministry in the last four years to deal with the natural calamities.

“But Shah’s ministry has only allotted a mere Rs 44 crore against this. Is it not a joke with the people of Assam?” he questioned.

