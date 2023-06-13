Ahead of Cyclone Biprajoy making landfall in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to review the preparedness with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and emphasised on “zero casualty”.

Shah chaired the virtual meeting, attended by Patel, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, several Gujarat ministers, MPs, MLAs, the Chief Secretary and District Magistrates, Union Home Secretary, Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the meeting, Shah said that our aim is to ensure ‘zero casualty’ and minimize the possible damage caused by the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.

He said that there is a need to act swiftly on the important directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a review meeting chaired by him on June 12.

Shah said that the Centre has deployed adequate number of NDRF teams for relief and rescue operations.

Along with this, units and assets of Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been deployed for help as per requirements, he said.

He also said that Ministry of Home Affairs and state government control room is monitoring the situation round the clock and all the agencies of the Centre are prepared to deal with any emergency situation. Shah also assured all possible help to the state government.

He also asked the state government to make arrangements to move people living in sensitive places to safer places and ensure all necessary services like electricity, telecommunication, health, drinking water. He said that the preparedness should be such that in case of any damage, these services can be restored immediately.

Amit Shah also directed to ensure mobile and landline connectivity and alternate arrangements for electricity in all hospitals. He said that the storm is expected to bring 8-10 inches of rain, which may cause flood in Kutch and Saurashtra and stressed upon the need to review the necessary preparations to deal with it.

He also asked to make all necessary arrangements around Somnath and Dwarka temple. He said that as per the directions given by the Prime Minister, the safety of animals and trees in Gir forest should also be ensured.

Shah also asked MPs and MLAs of Gujarat to make people aware about the threat of the cyclone in their respective areas and help them.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the IMD apprised Shah about the current status of extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over eastcentral Arabian Sea.

He said that it is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Gujarat Chief Minister also briefed Shah about the preparedness and measures being taken by the local administration to protect the population residing in the expected path of the cyclonic storm.

Patel said that fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called back to land.

“A total of 21,595 boats, 27 ships and 24 large ships have been berthed so far. A list of sensitive villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation,” he said.

Patel also informed that 450 hospitals have been identified in the areas likely to be affected by the storm and the supply of essential medicines has been ensured.

The Chief Minister further said that adequate shelters have also been arranged and 597 teams have been deployed to ensure power supply.

He also said that 18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have also been deployed.

