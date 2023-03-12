Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Kerala’s Thrissur on Sunday, where he will attend a public programme and a meeting of the party’s senior office-bearers.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Thrissur at 2 p.m.

He will also attend the prayers at the Vadakkunnathan Temple.

The Union Home minister will land at Coimbatore and from there will take a chopper to reach Thrissur.

After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly stated that the BJP would win Kerala, the visit of the Union Home minister is considered important. The saffron party is facing a tough time in Kerala after losing the only seat it had won in the 2021 Assembly elections at Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram.

A heavy police contingent will be providing security to the Union Home minister. Sources in the Kerala Police told IANS that around 900 policemen will be deployed at Thrissur during Shah’s visit.

The BJP state leadership led by unit president, K. Surendran and other senior leaders will receive the Union Home minister in Thrissur.

