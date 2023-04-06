INDIALIFESTYLE

Shah inaugurates 54-feet tall Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat

On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled on Thursday a grand 54-feet tall statue of the Lord at Sarangpur temple in Botad district of Gujarat.

In a series of tweets, the Home Minister said that the magnificent statue, made up of Panchadhatu, is a wonderful example of Indian sculpture and craftsmanship. The statue will become a centre of reverence for the devotees visiting the place in the coming days.

“Today, in one of the grand temples of Kesarinandan, Salangpurdham (Gujarat), visited Maharajadhiraj Hanuman ji and offered prayers at the world-famous Shri Kasthabhanjandev temple. Devotees have unwavering faith in Bajrangbali ji’s Kashtabhanjan form. Worshiped the Lord for everyone’s welfare,” Shah tweeted.

Shah also inaugurated Sri Kastabhanjandev Bhojnalaya at Salangpur on Thursday, built at a cost of Rs 55 crore. In this hi-tech kitchen made of clay tiles from 25 pilgrimage centres, food will be prepared for more than 20 thousand people in an hour. This is an important public service effort of Sri Kastabhanjan Temple, Shah said in a tweet.

