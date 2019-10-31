Shah leads in praising PM’s decision of not joining RCEP

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Senior BJP leaders led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for not joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) forum because of the impact it would have on the vulnerable sections of Indian society.

“India’s decision to not sign RCEP is a result of PM @narendramodi’s strong leadership & unflinching resolve to ensure national interest in all circumstances. It shall ensure support to our farmers, MSMEs, dairy & manufacturing sector, pharmaceutical, steel & chemical industries,a Shah tweeted.

The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between 10 member states of the ASEAN — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam — and its six FTA partners, including China.

“PM @narendramodi’s firm stand over the years of not going ahead with a deal if our interests are not taken care of, is a welcome break from the past, where a weak UPA government ceded precious ground on trade and could not protect national interest,” Shah said in another tweet.

BJP national working President JP Nadda also posted a series of tweets praising Modi for his decisive leadership qualities in opting out of the RCEP framework.

“Thanks to strong & decisive leadership of PM @narendramodiji who took the historic decision not to join RCEP based on India’s interests. He has always kept in mind the interest of stakeholders including farmers, dairy sector, manufacturers & MSMEs,” tweeted Nadda, adding another tweet saying, “India did not bow down to global pressure and give away its economic interests unlike previous Congress led governments which opened Indian market through weak FTAs. PM @narendramodiji has again shown his commitment to safeguard the interests of the poor.”

The RCEP member states account for 3.4 billion people with a total Gross Domestic Product of $49.5 trillion, approximately 39 per cent of the world’s GDP, with the combined GDPs of China and India making up more than half that amount.

“The BJP congratulates Hon PM @narendramodiji, who is recognised world over as a tough negotiator for his decisive leadership to protect our national interest. Under him India’s foreign policy reflects India First,” said Nadda in another tweet.

–IANS

akd/akk/rt