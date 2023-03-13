Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

Shah congratulated them for taking over the charge for another term and hoped the new government will be successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of their states.

Both the chief ministers took charge on March 7, heading a coalition government and both are on courtesy visit to Delhi.

“Met Meghalaya CM @SangmaConrad Ji. Wished him all the best in taking office for the second time. May the new government be successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji,” Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, the Home Minister said, “Was visited by CM Nagaland @Neiphiu_Rio Ji & Dy CM @YanthungoPatton Ji. Congratulated them on taking the oath of office for another term. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, may the new govt pace up the journey toward prosperity based on the peace achieved till now.”

Sangma assumed office for the second consecutive term. His party National People’s Party became the single-largest party winning 26 seats, out of 60, in the recently held Assembly election in Meghalaya.

The ruling NDPP (25 seats) and BJP (12) alliance retained power in Nagaland for a second straight term by winning 37 seats together in the 60-member Assembly.

