Shah moves resolution to extend President’s rule in J&K

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months with effect from July 3.

While tabling the resolution, Shah said the elections in the state cannot take place now, one reason being the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“It is not possible to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir now. The Election Commission has decided to conduct the elections by the year end,” he said.

“For the past several decades, the elections have not taken place in the state during these months.”

–IANS

nks/mr/soni