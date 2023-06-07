Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh held a meeting on the third consecutive day on Wednesday to implement crucial changes in the party organisation in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier, the three leaders held a marathon meeting for several hours on late Monday night and also in the afternoon on Tuesday.

The continuous meetings of these top BJP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections are being seen as a major sign of probable changes in the party organisation.

It is being said that the saffron party leaders are making discussions in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the state Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana, to be held by the end of 2023.

Though the saffron party has decided that Nadda will continue as the party president till June 2024, but in view of the crushing defeat in Himachal Pradesh and then in Karnataka, the BJP high command is considering making changes in its national team.

The party is actively considering the induction of some new and young office-bearers into the national team, and the discussion regarding the same is underway.

In Madhya Pradesh and many other states where the term of state presidents has ended or is about to end, new chiefs are also being appointed by the party.

If sources are to be believed, the party high command is not satisfied with the functioning of the in-charges of many states and thus, it can make necessary changes. Besides this, ministers from poll-bound states can be given bigger responsibility at the national level.

Shah, Nadda and Santhosh are meeting continuously to make a complete list of changes and after getting the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these changes and new appointments can be announced in the coming week.

