Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda will visit Assam on Friday to take part in a mega party workers’ meet here, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

Bhabesh Kalita, BJP’s Assam unit president said the two senior party leaders will also inaugurate the newly-built Assam state BJP headquarters on Saturday followed by a booth-level workers’ meeting.

The BJP has formed a new core committee along with a few others including an election management committee for upcoming elections. Shah and Nadda will meet core committee members on Friday evening to discuss various issues related to the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Kalita said that at least 40,000 booth-level party workers across the state will take part in the meeting.

All Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and district-level office bearers will also attend the meeting. A few veteran party workers will be felicitated during the occasion.

It is believed that the programme is scheduled to kick-start the Lok Sabha poll preparation in Assam and other northeastern states.

Three north-eastern states — Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland are going for poll early next year. In Mizoram, elections will be held in the last part of 2023.

BJP is facing a sweet and sour relation with Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) with Sangma announcing for going to elections without any pre-poll tie with the BJP in Meghalaya, while in Nagaland, the BJP has been enjoying a more favourable alliance with the ruling NDPP (National Democratic Progressive Party).

In Mizoram, though the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is a part of the NDA, there were some clear discomforts between the allies.

Party sources said Shah and Nadda may discuss these issues with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chairman of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) — launched in 2016 with the objective of uniting the non-Congress parties in the region.

20221006-205602