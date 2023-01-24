INDIA

Shah, Nadda to visit Punjab in Feb as BJP gears up for 2024 LS polls

As part of BJP’s 2024 Lok Sabha poll strategy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda will visit Punjab in the first week of February and spend half a day in every Assembly segment.

The duo will also address several rallies during their visit.

In an expansion mode in Punjab, the party is set to launch a yatra against drugs and corruption in all the Lok Sabha constituencies. It has already got a shot in the arm with several leaders from other parties, including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), coming onboard in the last few months.

Emphasising on a drug-free Punjab, state President Ashwani Sharma said: “BJP’s yatra this year will focus on drugs and corruption. We will try to awaken the Punjab youth and public against drugs and make the state drug-free. The yatra will start in March and culminate in August after spending 18 days in the constituency”.

He further asserted that the BJP is getting support not only in cities but in the rural areas as well. He called upon the workers to take the public welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every household in the villages and motivate them to take advantage of it.

20230124-160004

