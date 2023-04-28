INDIA

Shah, Rahul to campaign in north K’taka today

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies and take part in various programmes in north Karnataka region on Friday.

The Congress is upbeat about its prospectus in north Karnataka region considered as a bastion of the BJP following the joining of top BJP leaders — former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi.

Amit Shah, who has already held a series of meetings in the north Karnataka region, has given clear directions to defeat Shettar. The BJP is worried over retaining Lingayat vote bank as Shettar and Savadi are claiming humiliation by the BJP. North Karnataka is considered as the Lingayat heartland.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Jevargi in Kalaburgi district. He will attend an interaction programme called ‘Manila Samvad’ in Kushtagi of Koppal district. He is holding a mega roadshow in Ballary.

Shah will visit Gadag, Dharwad, Davanagere and Haveri districts for campaigning. He will address a public meeting at Annigeri town in Dharwad. He will also take part in a mega rally at Gadag, Haveri and Davangere districts. He is also holding a series of meetings in the evening.

20230428-105605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Live-streaming of SC constitution bench hearing to begin from Sep 27

    ‘Sardar’ team spends over Rs 4 crore on Azerbaijan, Georgia schedules

    Pooling of vehicles instead of work from home for employees: Centre...

    Bengal BJP MPs meet union ministers, discuss state issues