Shah Rukh feels Hindi cinema is part of every Indians’ DNA

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with Karan Johar, late actor Rishi Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in ‘The Romantics’ open their hearts about how the Hindi film industry has the power to shape pop culture for India and Indians.

Shah Rukh feels Hindi cinema is part of our DNA and they spread joy and love in the world.

He says, “Our cinema is as much a part of our lives in India, as much as you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth. It’s just an inherent part of us. There’s beauty in the cinema that Indian filmmakers have stuck vis-a-vis music or keeping it still like a musical format.”

Karan Johar says our films try to depict the country’s culture in the most vibrant way possible.

He says: “We’re an incredible place. We’re a country of so many cultures and so many religions. There are the colours of Rajasthan, the beaches of South India, the magnanimity and large-heartedness of North.”

Rishi Kapoor is proud of how the Hindi film industry has made our nation proud globally.

He says, “We’re definitely a force to reckon with the world as far as cinema is concerned. We’re the largest film-making country in the world. The way the West perceives Indian cinema is not about sadhus, it’s not about snake charmers, not about elephants, and cows. We have come a long way.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan feels Hindi films are truly unique.

He says: “Films that come out of India are completely unique to India, and to our ethos and to our culture and they don’t try to be like anybody else.”

‘The Romantics’ has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ franchise.

20230217-123801

