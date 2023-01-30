ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shah Rukh Khan greets his ‘mahmaans’ as fans swarm outside Mannat

NewsWire
0
0

To celebrate the roaring success of ‘Pathaan’ and also to catch a glimpse of their beloved star, thousands of people, whom Shah Rukh Khan called his “mehmaan”, gathered around his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he shared a video of fans standing and cheering for the star outside ‘Mannat’. The actor can be seen standing on his balcony as he waved and blew kisses. SRK was also seen joining his hands to a ‘namaste’ to thank them for their love.

He captioned the clip: “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par. Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

‘Pathaan’ is emerging as an unstoppable force at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Raaj Anand, earned a whopping Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in just four days since its release on January 25.

The film collected another Rs 100 crore day on its fourth day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore net in India (in Hindi and all dubbed versions). The overseas gross recorded up till the fourth day adds up to Rs 164 crore, according to trade analysts.

‘Pathaan’ crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark in India in just four days, with a Rs 265 crore gross collection up on the board. Four days is the shortest time for a Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

‘Pathaan’ has also become the only Hindi film to register three Rs 50 crore days. Now, as a result, all films in YRF’s Spy Universe – ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’ – are blockbusters.

20230130-140605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GV Prakash delighted to work with Ravi Teja on ‘Tiger Nageswara...

    Yash becomes emotional on overwhelming success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

    ‘Viruman’ completed, says actor Karthi

    Had to mentally prepare a lot for my role in ‘Family...