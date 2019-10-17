Shah Rukh Khan looking for his inner ‘fashionista’

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is inspired by the fashion sense of his close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar, and says he is trying to match up to it.

The actor on Sunday took to Twitter to appreciate Karan’s fashion sense, and thank him for presenting him a jacket from the vintage label, Dust of Gods.

“Thanks again Karan Johar for The Dust of Gods jacket,” Shah Rukh posted on Twitter along with his images, in which he is flaunting the jacket.

“Will never be able to match your fashionista sense of style…but trying…(somebody get me my heels!!),” he added on a lighter note.

To this, Karan responded: “Hahahahaha! Bhai!” with laughing and heart emojis.

According to the website of Dust of Gods, the jackets “are individually collected from local markets to vintage warehouses internationally”, and goes through rigorous production process “that ensures it can never be duplicated once it has been revived” and each piece is “one of one”.

Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”, “My Name Is Khan” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

On work front, Shah Rukh’s fans are waiting for him to announce his next project after the “Zero” debacle last December. His special episode with popular American host David Letterman will go live on Netflix on October 25.

–IANS

sug/arm