Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman's 'Tiger 3' in April

After Tiger made a roaring appearance in ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan too will be seen making a cameo in Salman Khan’s upcoming ‘Tiger 3’ film.

A source said: “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The source added: “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by April end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3.

“Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission.”

‘Tiger 3’ is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe.

