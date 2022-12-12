A video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan visiting the Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of his song ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ has gone viral.

A video of Shah Rukh making his way late at night to the temple surrounded by police officials is doing the rounds on social media. He made sure that people do not recognise him and chose an all black outfit. According to reports, SRK performed puja.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The spy thriller revolves around RAW agent Pathaan. It will also see a cameo by superstar Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh even performed Umrah in Mecca after he finished the shooting schedule of his film ‘Dunki’ in Saudi Arabia.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director.

