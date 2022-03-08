Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana offers glimpse of everyday life in latest Instagram pic

In her latest post on her Instagram handle, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh and Gauri Khan shared pic of her brother Abram lost in his tablet, much like other kids of his age. We can see their pet dog lounging on a chair near the bed and the view from the room shows a glimpse of the sea.

The photo of the bedroom of Shahrukh Khan’s palatial home, Mannat, in Bandstand Bandra is a cute little glimpse into everyday life.

Suhana Khan routinely shares unfiltered pictures of her life, siblings and friends on her Instagram and she has over 2 million followers. Recently she received much love for her traditional outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. The picture was shared by designer Manish Malhotra and Suhana can be seen in an ethereal white lehenga recreating the ‘palat’ moment from her father’s superhit movie ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge’.

Suhana was recently spotted at the IPL auctions with her brother Aryan Khan. They were representing their father Shahrukh who co-owns the IPL team ‘Kolkata Knight Riders’.

Suhana Khan is 21 years old and she has recently completed her studies in New York. According to reports, she is gearing up to make her acting debut in Bollywood which is likely to be in Zoya Akhtar’s movie, ‘The Archies’.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan departed yesterday for Spain with his co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for ‘Pathaan’s’ shooting schedule.