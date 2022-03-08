ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana offers glimpse of everyday life in latest Instagram pic

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
1

In her latest post on her Instagram handle, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh and Gauri Khan shared pic of her brother Abram lost in his tablet, much like other kids of his age. We can see their pet dog lounging on a chair near the bed and the view from the room shows a glimpse of the sea.

The photo of the bedroom of Shahrukh Khan’s palatial home, Mannat, in Bandstand Bandra is a cute little glimpse into everyday life.

Suhana Khan routinely shares unfiltered pictures of her life, siblings and friends on her Instagram and she has over 2 million followers. Recently she received much love for her traditional outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. The picture was shared by designer Manish Malhotra and Suhana can be seen in an ethereal white lehenga recreating the ‘palat’ moment from her father’s superhit movie ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge’.

Suhana was recently spotted at the IPL auctions with her brother Aryan Khan. They were representing their father Shahrukh who co-owns the IPL team ‘Kolkata Knight Riders’.

Suhana Khan is 21 years old and she has recently completed her studies in New York. According to reports, she is gearing up to make her acting debut in Bollywood which is likely to be in Zoya Akhtar’s movie, ‘The Archies’.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan departed yesterday for Spain with his co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for ‘Pathaan’s’ shooting schedule.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.