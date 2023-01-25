ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to be screened at inflatable theatres in Leh

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the screens after four years with ‘Pathaan’ and now his fans in Ladakh can also watch the film at the highest altitude, as the movie is being screened in the inflatable theatres.

In ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh is playing a RAW agent. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, and is a part of YRF’s spy universe.

The movie also faced controversy after the release of the song ‘Besharam Rang’ because of the colour of Deepika’s costume and many opposed the release of the film.

However, now the movie already seem to be breaking records in advance booking and Sushil Chaudhary, CEO and Founder, PictureTime Digiplex said that it is going to be a great experience for the audience to watch the movie in a theatre set up at a height of 11,562 ft.

He said: “The entire nation is thrilled to watch Pathaan and so are the beautiful people of Leh. It’s been our continued effort to bring marquee cinematic titles to the interior locales of India. The fandom of Shah Rukh Khan spreads far and wide, and it’s the first time one of his recent movies is being released in Leh.”

“We are also doing similar screenings in Asifabad, Sardarshahar(Rajasthan) and in Arunachal. This is a happy occasion for all Shah Rukh Khan fans to come and watch their favourite star on the big screen,” he added.

‘Pathaan’ is playing in theatres.

20230125-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘There is no exclusive news in today’s world of sensationalism’

    Nobojit Narzary declared winner of ‘DID L’il Masters 5’

    ‘KGF’ sets foot in metaverse, fans snap up NFTs in record...

    Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut comedy drama to star Bill Murrary