Shah salutes soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the brave soldiers on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil war, which is commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas, and recalled their courage and valour.

Shah expressed his gratitude and remembered the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the nation.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s proud, amazing valour and steadfast leadership. I bow to the brave soldiers who drove out the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil, showing their indomitable courage and waved the tricolour there again,” Shah tweeted.

“The country is proud of the heroes of India dedicated to protecting the motherland.”

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army defeated Pakistan troops under Operation Vijay. The day is since celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas in memory of the indomitable courage, valour and supreme sacrifice made by the country’s brave soldiers.

–IANS

rak/tsb