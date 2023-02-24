Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed ‘Kol Mahakumbh’ (Kol tribal convention) organised by Madhya Pradesh government in Satna district. The mega event was organised to observe the birth anniversary of the Kol tribal community icon, Sabri Mata.

While addressing the gathering of over one lakh people of Kol tribal community from different district of Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh, the Shah praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government for implementing various beneficiary schemes for tribal communities.

“This double-engine sarkar (government), PM Modi in Centre and CM Shivraj here in Madhya Pradesh have introduced several schemes for tribal people. Modi after becoming Prime Minister first time in 2014 had said that his government is for tribals, poor and downtrodden people and we all are working in that vision only,” Shah said.

He further reminded that during his visit to Jabalpur last year, MP government had announced over a dozen tribal-centric schemes, and most of them have been implemented now. The Union Home Minister counted PM Modi’s flagships, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala scheme and many more.

Meanwhile, he appealed to people of Kol communities of Madhya Pradesh to support the BJP in coming assembly elections later this year. During his visit in Satna district, Shah attended various other events and laid the foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 503 crore. A medical college was also inaugurated in Satna.

20230224-184606