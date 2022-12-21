INDIA

Shah takes jibe at Rahul over his ‘drugs trade rising in Gujarat’ remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, saying a “national leader” has been expressing concerns over rise in drugs trade in Gujarat.

“In the context of the recent Gujarat elections, I heard a national leader’s speech where a concern was raised that drugs trade has risen in the state and that large consignments of illegal drugs are frequently seized there. The leader is not in the House, otherwise I would have taken his name… Since Gujarat is a border state, it has a port and if drugs arrive through sea route, they would be seized.

“So what we did was good or bad, I can’t understand. We seize illegal drugs in Punjab also… Seizing illegal drugs is not a bad thing. However, we will not be discouraged by such comments, rather we will continue to seize more such consignments of illegal drugs and finish this menace,” Shah said while replying to a discussion on drugs menace in the country in the Lok Sabha.

During an election rally in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Gujarat has become a centre for drugs in the country. He had said that all drugs are moved from Mundra port in the state, but the state government does not take any action.

This year, several consignments of illegal drugs have been seized in Gujarat, especially from the Mundra port in Kutch.

In July, the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad had seized 70 kg heroin worth Rs 350 crore from a container near Mundra port.

Similarly, in May, it had seized 52 kg cocaine worth Rs 500 crore from the same port.

