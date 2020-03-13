Shah terms Modi’s Saarc efforts a new kind of diplomacy

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bring together SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations in fight against COVID-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed it “a new kind of diplomacy, which sets an example for the world to follow.”

“With today’s SAARC conference world has witnessed the dawn of a new kind of diplomacy, which sets an example for the world to follow,” Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, he said the Prime Minister’s efforts would lead India to play a defining role in solving global issues. “India has always believed in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and under PM Modi’s leadership India will play a defining role towards solving global issues,” Shah tweeted.

Shah also acknowledged regional cooperation among the SAARC nations to overcome the menace of coronavirus. “As Prime Minister of 1.25 bn people, PM Modi has done a commendable job in getting together SAARC countries to combat COVID-19,” he tweeted.

“India has risen to the occasion and it was heartening to see regional cooperation to overcome the menace of corona, which is impacting everyone,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

