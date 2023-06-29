Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will address a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Bihar’s Munger Lok Sabha constituency, the home turf of JD(U) president Lalan Singh.

This comes days after 15 opposition parties met in Patna. Shah will address the rally in the district’s Gandhi Maidan.

The Munger Lok Sabha constituency, from where Lalan Singh is the sitting MP, comprises six Assembly constituencies. The BJP has a special focus on Munger as Lalan Singh is extremely critical about PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

BJP, in the past eight Lok Sabha elections has failed to win this seat. For the last two to three terms, the seat was given to alliance partners. Last time in 2019, Lalan Singh of JD(U) won the seat and reached Lok Sabha.

This time, the BJP wants to give a tough challenge to Singh, and hence is looking for a strong candidate. It has reportedly contacted two Bahubalis of Munger to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha poll against Lalan Singh, but they turned down the calls.

Now, there is a buzz that Giriraj Singh, the Union minister in Narendra Modi government, who is the sitting MP from Begusarai or Rakesh Sinha may contest against Lalan Singh from Munger.

There is also a buzz that Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is an MLA from Lakhisarai Assembly constituency and present leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly may be asked to fight against him.

Shah earlier came to Purnea and Nawada and addressed the rallies there. Lakhisarai is the third place where BJP is organising a rally to influence voters of 6 Assembly constituencies.

The BJP is trying to influence voters of other adjoining districts as well. Reacting to Shah’s rally, Neeraj Kumar, the JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson of the party said: “Amit Shah is a home minister of the country and he can go anywhere. I just want to say that don’t lie to the people of Bihar. When he came to Purnea, he said that an airport was built there.

“I want to ask him where is the airport in Purnea. Please issue the toll free number, I want to purchase an air ticket from that airport. When he went to Hisua in Nawada, he said that the thermal power plant was established. Where is the thermal power plant? One brick has not been set up here. Hence, I believe Amit Shah’s rally has no value. It will not affect us.”

“BJP is feeling uneasy after the grand success of the opposition meeting held in Patna on June 23. Hence, he is coming here. The people of Bihar know the moves of BJP,” Kumar said.

