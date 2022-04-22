INDIA

Shah to attend forest produce collectors’ meet in Bhopal today

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving to Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Friday to attend several programames, including the forest produce collectors’ convention.

He will reach at Raja Bhoj Airport here at 10:30 am.

Initially, Shah will inaugurate the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) at Lal Parade ground here and then proceed to participate in the forest produce collector’s convention at Jamburi Maidan.

The AIPSIC is organised every year by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to provide a common platform to various police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and other departments to celebrate on selected themes of topical interest to the Indian police.

The Home Minister will address the forest produce collector’s convention organised by the state government, which would the second mega show at Bhopal’s Jamburi Maidan in a span of six months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the convention for tribal communities on October 15 at Jamburi Maidan.

Shah will also have an informal interaction with the BJP leaders and workers at party headquarters.

Several other Union ministers including Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be visiting the city along with the Home Minister.

Bhopal district police have already issued high alert in the city and security has been strengthened. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the prepartion.

Chouhan said it would be a special occasion as several schemes would be announced for the tribal people.

20220422-084203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gelatin sticks near Ambani’s home came from Nagpur, SUV stolen ...

    Jailed Chinese scribe who exposed Covid in Wuhan nominated for award

    Six injured in clashes between two groups at JNU

    624 doctors died in 2nd Covid wave, highest in Delhi: IMA