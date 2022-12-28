INDIA

Shah to hold high level review meetings regarding J&K and Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two high-level review meetings regarding the status of security and development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meetings to be held on Wednesday evening in Delhi will be attended by the officials of the Union Territories and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sidhra, Jammu, is also being closely monitored by the Home Ministry.

Sources in the MHA said that the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K DGP, including the Chiefs of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and RAW will participate in the meetings.

According to sources, in the high-level meeting of J&K, increase in the terror activities, drone infiltration attempts, along with operations against terrorists in Jammu will be discussed.

Targeted killings and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits might also be discussed in the meeting, said sources.

20221228-161004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid cases slightly up in Delhi with Feb’s first 200+ tally

    Dibyendu Bhattacharya to play Anushka Sharma’s coach in ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’

    BJP central observers left for Manipur to initiate govt formation

    Nadda slams Oppn for ‘irresponsible’ remarks on record Covid vaccinations