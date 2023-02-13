Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Haryana on Tuesday to inaugurate projects, provide a letter of approval of Rs 10,000 crore to cooperative institutions, and present the President’s Colour Award to the state police in a ceremony organized at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban in Karnal.

He will also release the coffee table book on the Haryana Police. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Home Minister Anil Vij along with other cabinet ministers and dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

An official spokesperson said the Union Home Minister will also take the salute of the parade to be held at the academy’s Vachher Stadium. The President’s Colour award is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of Haryana Police in serving the nation and maintaining law and order.

Getting this mark is a moment of pride for the people of Haryana and the entire nation, he said.

The spokesperson said the President’s Colour is a unique and prestigious honour conferred by the President to the armed forces that have rendered exceptional service to the nation. The award serves as recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty and as a tribute to their unwavering commitment to serve and protect the people.

Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of five cooperative sector projects under various initiatives taken by the state for the implementation of the National Cooperative Policy.

He will inaugurate the Haryana Cooperative Export House and will also visit the exhibition and different outlets of HAFED.

Shah will also inaugurate the Sanjhi dairy project, Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mills, Ethanol Plant at Dahar and lay the foundation stone of cooperative milk plant at Rewari’s Bidawas village, beside launching Internet Radio ‘Sahkarita Vani’.

He will also provide a letter of approval of Rs 10,000 crore to the cooperative institutions of Haryana by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

