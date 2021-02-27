Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on Sunday to participate in various poll-related programmes of the party.

In a statement, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and media in-charge Anil Baluni said, “The Union Home Minister will leave for Tamil Nadu today and reach Chennai by 10:45 pm tonight. He will participate in various important programmes tomorrow.”

Baluni further stated that Shah will attend BJP’s Puducherry core committee meeting at Karaikal.

“After the core committee meeting, he will address a public rally at Karaikal. After the public rally, the Home Minister will attend the BJP Puducherry mandal and office bearers meeting in the afternoon,” he said.

After Puducherry, Shah will then reach Villupuram in Tamil Nadu where he will attend the BJP Tamil Nadu core committee meeting at the Theivanai Ammal College for Women.

“In the evening, he will address a Vijay Sankalp rally at Jankipuram, Villupuram (Tamil Nadu). After that, he will participate in the BJP Tamil Nadu mandal and office bearers meeting at Theivanai Ammal College for Women,” Baluni said.

–IANS

ssb/ash