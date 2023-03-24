INDIA

Shah visits Yediyurappa’s house for breakfast, sends out message to party leaders

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Karnataka on Friday, visited former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence and had breakfast there.

The visit is analyzed as a message to the BJP leaders who are openly expressing their reservations on high command giving prominence to Yediyurappa.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had objected to Yediyurappa’s statement of allocating a party ticket to his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Ravi has stated that the party will not allow the kitchen cabinet to function. Yediyurappa had to take back his statement. Vijayendra had made an open statement that no one should take Yediyurappa’s silence as weakness and they will repent. “Can anyone have the strength to assure a majority in elections for the party?” Vijayendra had asked.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna also had a tiff with Vijayendra and stated that he is just a son of Yediyurappa.

Amid the grwoing differences, Amit Shah had to intervene and resolve the matter.

Yediyurappa and Vijayendra welcomed Amit Shah to their residence in Bengaluru. Amit Shah had dosa, idli and pongal. Yediyurappa’s daughters served the food. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state in-charge Arun Singh, state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel were also present.

20230324-115404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Police on high alert to counter any threat: Top Official

    Anshuman’s ‘Love Poem’ reflects what happened to him in past three...

    Will move pvt members’ Bills for repeal of farm laws: Tiwari

    Healthy Eating Habits as You Age