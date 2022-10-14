INDIALIFESTYLE

Shahab Durazi endorses slow fashion at LFW X FDCI

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANSlife) Veteran designer, Shahab Durazi, returned to the runway after 12 years endorsing the concept of slow fashion. Durazi launched his capsule collection at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, being held in Mumbai.

His classic-contemporary collection saw a series of beaded trousers, fringe edged dresses inspired by the 40’s and 50’s era. Belts sported dazzling, diamante buckles, while blouses were resplendent with pearl and crystal necklines. There were evening gowns with soft silhouettes. French chiffons and abstract gowns.

The designer said, “It’s always an exciting feeling to showcase on an esteemed platform like this, and I am happy to be doing this as the FDCI Showcase Designer of the season. The capsule collection will endorse slow fashion and the relevance of timelessness that defies the concept of trends and promotes classic couture with contemporary nuances.”

For men, Shahab offered hints of the English Dandy look when pristine collars, cuffs and bows were embellished with pearls and silk ribbons. Boleros and short bundgalas jackets with glass beads, pearls, and cord embroidery. Tailored sherwanis with intricate beadwork, asymmetric kurtas embroidered with beaded silk thread borders, woolen coats, shirts with hand embroidered beaded yokes etc. The all-black line was dappled occasionally with white, grey, cream, bone, ecru, dove, slate, and silver.

He added: “As it has always been, the hope with this collection too, is to consciously create a distinctive space for western couture that’s indisputably based on a unique aesthetic.”

