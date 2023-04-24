SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Shahabuddin Chuppu takes oath as 22nd President of Bangladesh

NewsWire
Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, took the oath as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on Monday, with Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administering the oath of office to Shahabuddin.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Cabinet members and hundreds of distinguished guests attended the oath-taking ceremony, which was held in the historic Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban, the presidential palace, Xinhua news agency reported.

Outgoing President Md Abdul Hamid congratulated the newly-elected President, a ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party nominee who was elected unopposed on February 13.

Hamid’s second and last tenure expired on Monday.

