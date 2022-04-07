There was a time when Bihar strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin ran a parallel government in Siwan district, but now his family seems to be living in fear ever since his death at a Delhi hospital in May last year.

Hena Shahab, the wife of Shahabuddin, came before the media on Thursday and cried foul over the FIR registered against their son, Osama Shahab.

Osama, along with seven others, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the incident of opening fire on Bahubali leader Rais Khan on Monday night using AK 47 rifles. Khan managed to survive as he was there not inside the vehicle targeted by the assailants.

Following the attack, Khan registered an FIR against Osama and seven close associates of Shahabuddin’s family.

Former JD-U MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh openly threatened to take revenge for the attack on Khan. He said that no one involved in the firing would be let-off.

“I waited for 18 years for my husband, who was lodged in jail under a deep conspiracy. He never returned home and died in custody. Now, the conspirators are framing charges against my son to achieve their political goals. If he were to become a victim of the conspiracy, I would have no option but to leave Siwan,” Hena said in a video statement.

“My son was in Delhi for a long time. On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, he went to perform ‘Fatiha’ at the grave of his father in Delhi. The rivals are unnecessarily dragging him in an alleged attack without any proof. If I don’t get justice, I would leave Siwan,” Hena said.

