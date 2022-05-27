In wake of the Rashtriya Janata Dal nominating Misa Bharti and Fayyaz Ahmed as it nominess for the Rajya Sabha election from Bihar, Heena Shahab, the wife of late ‘Bahubali’ leader Mohammad Shahabuddin is not pleased with her party.

“We are discussing the matter with our people. People of Bihar are like my family and I will discuss it with every supporter before taking any decision. At present, I am not leaving the RJD,” Heena Shahab told media persons in Siwan.

Following the demise of Mohammad Shahabuddin, his family members have blamed Lalu Prasad family for maintaining distance with them. Even Tejashwi Yadav or Tej Pratap Yadav did not go to the grave of Shahabuddin in New Delhi to pay thier respects, as per Heena Shahab and her other family members.

Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, however, attended the wedding function of her son Osama Sahab in Siwan in the past.

On Friday, Heena Shahab appeared in a meeting of RJD workers in a private hotel in Siwan where the supporters of Shahabuddin shouted slogans against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav over the decision not to send her to the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting was called by district level RJD leaders and RJD MLAs Awadh Bihari Chaudhary of Siwan, Baccha Pandey of Badharia in Siwan, Harishankar Yadav of Raghunathpur in Siwan and MLC Vinod Jaiswal were not present.

