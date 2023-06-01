Sahil, who brutally killed his girlfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area, was sent to three more days of police remand by Delhi’s Rohini court on Thursday.

“We sought five days police remand of Sahil, and the court allowed us two days, but we requested the court, after which the court allowed us three days remand,” said a senior police official.

Sahil was brought before the Rohini court after the expiration of his previous custodial remand. The police informed the court that further interrogation of Sahil was necessary. They stated that they needed his custodial remand to recover the knife used in the crime and his mobile phone.

After considering the argument of the police, the court granted their request and allowed for Sahil to be held in police custody.

Police also said that the accused was changing his versions of the incident continuously which also needed to be verified.

The deceased girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death on Sunday evening.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony, reportedly stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also repeatedly hit her with a boulder.

He worked as a fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl.

Around seven to eight bystanders are seen present at the spot and observing as he stabs her.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday.

“The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend’s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father,” the official added.

