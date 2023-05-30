INDIA

Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi court sends Sahil to 2-day police custody

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s Rohini court on Tuesday sent Sahil, who brutally killed his girlfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area, to two-day police remand.

The deceased girl, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed to death on Sunday evening.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

The accused, Sahil, who is also a resident of JJ Colony in the area, reportedly stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder.

He worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident is taking rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl.

Around seven to eight bystanders are present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they had an argument on Sunday.

“The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend’s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father,” the official added.

As per initial autopsy report, the girl was stabbed 16 times and her skull ruptured after she was attacked by a blunt object, however, a detailed report is awaited.

20230530-121404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN police to crack down on illegal weapon-making areas ahead of...

    PM to unveil ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on Feb 5

    Ranbir, Deepika’s ‘Tamasha’ to release in theatres for V-Day week

    Four-fold jump in Telangana’s active Covid cases