A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of a police charge sheet filed against Sahil, who brutally killed his girlfriend by repeatedly stabbing her in the city’s Shahbad Dairy area on May 28.

On June 28, Delhi Police had filed the 640-page charge sheet under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), sources said.

Besides the above sections, the accused has also been charged under the Arms Act, Section 12 of the POCSO Act and different Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Rohini Court has now posted the matter for further consideration for July 20.

The 16-year-old vicim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was stabbed more than 20 times by the accused who also hit her with a boulder.

The police arrested the 20-year-old accused, who worked as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, from Bulandshahr.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

