Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Washington Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England. He has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour.

India will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

