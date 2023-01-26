Flagging “inadequate management and infrastructure” at the Karkardooma court complex in east Delhi, the Shahdara Bar Association (SBA) has asked all of its members to restrain from working on January 27.

According to a notice issued by the association, its executive committee unanimously decided to halt operations until the problems were fixed since, despite repeated requests to the Judge in-charge, adequate space and staff were not assigned to deliver certified copies to advocates.

It was further added that despite repeated written requests from the executive committee, the courtroom’s systems are either not installed or many are not functioning properly.

Additionally, it was claimed that the stenographers had trouble recording the evidence since they couldn’t hear the lawyers and witnesses due to a wall separating their workspace from the dais.

The notice read: “Moreover the chairs are being provided for witnesses and the public prosecutors and the lawyers kept on standing, which is very undignified for the lawyer being the officer of the court.”

It claimed that despite repeated requests, the Chamber Allotment Committee was not called to a meeting, depriving deserving bar members of a chamber allotment.

Furthermore, it was claimed in the notice that Public Works Department (PWD) employees had neglected to maintain the civil, horticultural, and electrical infrastructure of the lawyers’ chamber blocks.

