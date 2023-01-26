INDIA

Shahdara Bar Assn asks members to restrain from working on Jan 27

NewsWire
0
0

Flagging “inadequate management and infrastructure” at the Karkardooma court complex in east Delhi, the Shahdara Bar Association (SBA) has asked all of its members to restrain from working on January 27.

According to a notice issued by the association, its executive committee unanimously decided to halt operations until the problems were fixed since, despite repeated requests to the Judge in-charge, adequate space and staff were not assigned to deliver certified copies to advocates.

It was further added that despite repeated written requests from the executive committee, the courtroom’s systems are either not installed or many are not functioning properly.

Additionally, it was claimed that the stenographers had trouble recording the evidence since they couldn’t hear the lawyers and witnesses due to a wall separating their workspace from the dais.

The notice read: “Moreover the chairs are being provided for witnesses and the public prosecutors and the lawyers kept on standing, which is very undignified for the lawyer being the officer of the court.”

It claimed that despite repeated requests, the Chamber Allotment Committee was not called to a meeting, depriving deserving bar members of a chamber allotment.

Furthermore, it was claimed in the notice that Public Works Department (PWD) employees had neglected to maintain the civil, horticultural, and electrical infrastructure of the lawyers’ chamber blocks.

20230126-165803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dhankhar unable to deliver speech in Assembly as BJP creates bedlam

    DVAC raids 38 TN govt offices, seize graft money

    Tirath Singh Rawat:The RSS worker who became Uttarakhand CM (Profile)

    Himachal emerges as frontrunner, says Nadda