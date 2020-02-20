Shaheen Bagh mediators submit report, SC to hear on Wednesday

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court appointed interlocutors, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran, Monday submitted a report in a sealed cover after holding talks with the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K. M. Joseph said, “Let us examine the report (submitted by interlocutors) in the sealed cover.”

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

The interlocutors contended that it was a learning experience in talking to the people at the protest site.

The court was hearing the PIL filed by advocate Amit Sahni and BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg seeking removal of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh as they have blocked a major road connecting Delhi and Noida.

The top court also observed that it would not share the report with any other party involved in the matter and would take up the matter on the next date of hearing.

Last week, the top court had asked the interlocutors to talk to the protesters to change the site, as the occupation of public places creates trouble for the common people.–IANS

ss/dpb