Shaheen Bagh shooter sent to judicial custody till Feb 20

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday sent Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Baisala (Gujjar), to judicial custody till February 20.

Kapil, who belongs to east Delhi’s Dallu Pura area, had on February 1 fired three bullets in the air after warning anti-CAA protesters to disperse. He also shouted communal slogans.

After his arrest, Kapil was sent to police custody thrice and was produced before Delhi’s Saket Court on Saturday at the end of his remand period.

“We will file a bail application within a week,” Kapil’s counsel, Akhil Rexwal, told IANS.

During the last proceedings, the court had directed the police to escort Kapil to Bihar to find the person who allegedly supplied him the firearm used in the crime.

–IANS

aka/skp/