Shaheen Bagh-style protest at Jaffrabad

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A Shaheen Bagh-style protest started at Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Sunday after more than 200 women gathered here to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Women started to gather at the metro station from Saturday night itself after which police and paramilitary forces were deployed here. Since the protest is staged by women, huge number of women officers have also been deployed.

Road no. 66 has been blocked by the protesters while entry and exit from the metro station has been stopped.

Most of the protesters are carrying the national flag and chanting slogans of “Azadi” while some are even wearing blue bands and chanting ‘Jai Bhim’.

The protesters said the protest is not only against the CAA and the NRC but they are also supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad over reservations in promotions on February 23.

Speaking to IANS on the protest at Jaffrabad, BJP leader Vijay Goel said: “This protest is prearranged by the opposition who were not able to defeat PM Modi. The law has been passed by the Parliament and protesting against it or promoting propaganda over it is wrong.”

“Police can take action against it but since there are women and children at the protest, we don’t want any violence over there,” said Goel.

