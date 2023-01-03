ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shaheer Sheikh displays his ‘inspiring’ physical transformation

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a video of his physical transformation achieved in three months. The video reflects the changes that happened gradually from the beginning and how he managed to shed weight, and bring out his abs.

The ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’ actor captioned the video: “Last 3 months #stepbystep”

Many of his industry friends and fans called it an “inspiring” and “motivating” journey.

Actor Khushwant Walia wrote: “Inspiring”

Actor Mohit Sharma mentioned: “Yahan toh I guess 3 janam lagenge (I guess it will take me three lifetimes).

“Many of his fans posted fire emoji and called him “hot”.

Another comment read: “I cant believe the first picture is you. You seemed so fit and toned in the initial episodes of WTHA. Damn that’s some hot progress….totally inspired!”

On the work front, Shaheer is known for his TV shows such as ‘Kya Mast Hai Life’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, among others. Apart from daily soaps, he has also done music videos, films, and web series.

