ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shaheer Sheikh, Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ out on June 14

NewsWire
0
4

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin are coming together for a new monsoon music video ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ that releases on June 14.

Shaheer shared: “It was wonderful working with Jasmin for ‘Iss Baarish Mein’. The song has a magic of its own and we have a team of brilliant musicians to thank. It has been created with such passion that it feels like a movie captured in a matter of minutes. I’m excited about its release.”

Jasmin said: “Our song establishes the vibe of the rainy season. I love the rains as much as the next person and I think I’ve found my song of the season with Iss Baarish Mein. Rains represent new beginnings and I’m positive that the song will resonate with listeners as the beginning of something worthwhile.”

The song is composed by Ripul Sharma, penned by Sharad Tripathi, sung by Yasser Desai and Neeti Mohan, and its music video has been directed by Aditya Datt, mix mastering done by Eric Pillai.

20220609-195603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi reunite for ‘Dance Meri Rani’

    Namit Das goes clean-shaven for his next

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Celebrity guests get into argument over their favourite...

    Anoushka Shankar announces new track ‘Sister Susannah’